How to complete TOTS Courtois SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Courtois’ third special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 15. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has generally increased all of Courtois’ goalkeeper skills, including Diving (+8), Reflexes (+7), Positioning (+7), Handling (+6), Kicking (+6), and his Speed (+5) when compared to his 89-rated gold version.

This card is good, especially with its low price. His strong points are his 90-rated Pace and Passing. If you apply the glove chemistry style, you’ll increase his Diving (+7), Positioning (+5), Handling (+4), and Speed (+1), maximizing his Diving and Handling.

This SBC costs around 95,950 FUT coins on PS4, 105,250 on Xbox One, and 112,050 on PC. That price is fair for his stats, but he can also make strong links with several other EFL players, like 97-rated Benzema, 95-rated Varane, and 94-rated Casemiro.

If you want to complete TOTS Thibaut Courtois SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Real Madrid and La Liga. The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Thibaut Courtois right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: Andrés Eduardo Fernández 78-rated (SD Huesca)

Andrés Eduardo Fernández 78-rated (SD Huesca) LB: Pervis Estupiñán 79-rated (Villarreal)

Pervis Estupiñán 79-rated (Villarreal) CB: Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Cote 79-rated (SD Eibar)

Cote 79-rated (SD Eibar) RB: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) CM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CM: Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (SD Eibar)

Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (SD Eibar) LW: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) RW: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) ST: Kike García 81-rated (SD Eibar)

La Liga