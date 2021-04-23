How to complete TOTS Correa’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated TOTS version of Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
This is Correa’s first special card. The Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who made the greatest impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.
EA greatly upgraded all of Correa’s skills, including Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+8), Pace (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+4) when compared to his 82-rated gold version.
All of TOTS Correa’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.
You’ll have until April 30 to complete all of TOTS Ángel Correa’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Ángel Correa.
- Perfect Passing: Assist seven goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.
- Finest Finish: Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.
- Seasoned Scorer: Score 14 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.
- Winning Ways: Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.
- Scoring Streak: Score in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge.