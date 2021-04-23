How to complete TOTS Correa’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You just have to complete five tasks to get a great card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated TOTS version of Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Correa’s first special card. The Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who made the greatest impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA greatly upgraded all of Correa’s skills, including Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+8), Pace (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+4) when compared to his 82-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Correa’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until April 30 to complete all of TOTS Ángel Correa’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Ángel Correa.