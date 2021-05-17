How to complete TOTS Corona’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You won't have to win on any of the four tasks.

EA Sports added a 90-rated TOTS version of Jesús Corona from Porto to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Corona’s second special card. He’s part of the Liga NOS TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. EA greatly boosted all of Powell’s skills, including Shooting (+19), Physical (+17), Passing (+9), Pace (+6), Dribbling (+5), and his Defending (+5) when compared to his 84-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Corona’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You don’t have to win matches for any of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just a few days.

You’ll have until May 21 to complete all of TOTS Corona’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Corona.