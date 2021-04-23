How to complete TOTS Chiesa SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete two squads to get the first TOTS SBC.

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Federico Chiesa from Piemonte Clacio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Chiesa’s first special card. He’s part of the Community TOTS promotion and will be available until April 30. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has massively boosted all of Chiesa’s skills, including Passing (+17), Shooting (+16), Physical (+15), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+10), and his Defending (+10), when compared to his 78-rated gold version card.

This card is great. He has good stats and four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Dribbling (+6), Physical (+6), and Shooting (+5), which will maximize his Long Shot, Ball Control, and Dribbling stats.

This SBC costs around 254,100 FUT coins on PS4, 248,200 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (336,350 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with incredible players like 97-rated Team of the Year Mbappé, 92-rated Neymar, and 90-rated Road to the Finals Icardi.

If you want to complete TOTS Chiesa SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Piemont Calcio and Serie A TIM. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemotn Calcio. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Chiesaa right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Piemonte Calcio

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Sandro 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sandro 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo Calcio) LM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Serie A TIM