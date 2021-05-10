How to complete TOTS Caulker SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have less time than usual to get this card.

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Steven Caulker from Alanyaspor to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Caulker’s first special card. He’s part of the Turkish Süper Lig TOTS promotion and will be available until May 14. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has massively increased all of Caulker’s skills, including Dribbling (+21), Shooting (+20), Passing (+20), Defending (+19), Pace (+19), and his Physical (+18), when compared to his 70-rated silver version card.

This card is great. His strong points are his 92-rated Physical and 89-rated Defending. He only has two-star skill moves and weak foot, though. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Sprint Speed and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 94,200 FUT coins on PS4, 105,100 on Xbox One, and 112,400 on PC. That price is fair for his stats, but he can also make strong links with other incredible English players, like 93-rated Beckham, 93-rated Moore, and 93-rated Lineker.

If you want to complete TOTS Caulker SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: National Duty and Top Form. The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from England. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Steven Caulker right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal)

Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal) LB: Danny Rose 79-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Danny Rose 79-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City) RB: Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United) CDM: André Gomes 84-rated (Everton)

André Gomes 84-rated (Everton) LM: Harvey Barnes 79-rated (Leicester City)

Harvey Barnes 79-rated (Leicester City) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) RM: Ayoze Pérez 79-rated (Leicester City)

Ayoze Pérez 79-rated (Leicester City) ST: Philipp Hosiner 76-rated (Dínamo Dresden)

Top Form