How to complete TOTS Carlos Júnior SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until May 22 to get this special card.

A 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Carlos Júnior from Al Shabab was introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 15 as a reward for those who complete the Saudi Pro League TOTS squad-building challenge (SBC).

The TOTS promotion offers upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players who get a TOTS version are being celebrated by EA as one of the best from their league.

Carlos Júnior had his Passing (+25), Physical (+18), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+16), Shooting (+13), and Defending (+11) greatly increased if you compare this TOTS card to his 75-rated gold version. Apply the deadeye chemistry style to improve his Shooting (+8), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+1).

You’ll only have to build an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Brazil to get TOTS Carlos Júnior. This solution will cost you around 35,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 38,300 on Xbox, and 42,000 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you build it from scratch.

You’ll have until May 22 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Saudi Pro League TOTS Carlos Júnior SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: