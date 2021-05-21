How to complete TOTS Barella’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 92-rated TOTS version of Nicolò Barella from Internazionale to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Barella’s second special card. He’s part of the Serie A TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. EA greatly increased all of Barella’s skills, including Shooting (+18), Physical (+18), Pace (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+12), and his Dribbling (+11), when compared to his 80-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Barella’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select mode. You only have to win matches for one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just a few days.

You’ll have until May 28 to complete all of TOTS Barella’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Nicolò Barella.