How to complete TOTGS Nmecha SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version of Lukas Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 22 on Dec. 5. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This promo will award players who stand out in the UCL, UEL, and UECL group stage with permanent upgrades. The top corner goal Nmecha made in his game against RB Salzburg during the UCL group stages awarded him this upgraded version.

The devs have greatly upgraded all of Nmecha’s skills, including his Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+10), Physical (+9), and Defending (+8), when you compare this card to his 74-rated silver version.

If you wish to get this TOTGS Nmecha version, you’ll have until Sunday, Dec. 12, to complete three squads: Germany, Bundesliga, and Top Form. If you build all these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from 137,650 to 146,450 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

SBC Conditions Reward Germany 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one German player. Premium mixed players pack Bundesliga 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. Smal prime gold players pack Top Form 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTGS Lukas Nmecha SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Germany

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) LB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated TOTW Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

83-rated TOTW Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) CM : 82-rated Fabián Peña (Napoli)

: 82-rated Fabián Peña (Napoli) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Bundesliga

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CDM: 85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CDM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale) CAM : 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated TOTW Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form