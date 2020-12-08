How to complete TOTGS Immobile SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a great card if you don't rely on Pace.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version of Ciro Immobile from Lazio to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Immobile’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Italian striker hasn’t earned a Team of the Week (TOTW) version or been part of any FUT promo until today.

EA has barely upgraded Immobile’s stats—Passing (+3), Physical (+1), Shooting (+1), Dribbling (+1), and Pace (+1)—when you compare this card to his 87-rated gold version. While SBC cards tend to highly increase stats, players will notice almost no difference with this version of Immobile.

TOTGS Immobile costs around 83,950 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a slightly higher price on Xbox One (88,400) and PC (88,350). The SBC price isn’t terrible, but TOTGS Immobile definitely isn’t a meta card because of his lack of Acceleration.

If you can play without a Pacey striker, TOTGS Immobile can be a good asset for your Ultimate Team, though. You can link him to cards such as 88-rated Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio, 88-rated Alejandro Gõmez from Atalanta, and 87-rated Rulebreakers Lukaku from Internazionale.

If you want to complete the TOTGS Immobile SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Lazio and Serie A TIM. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Lazio. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTGS Ciro Immobile SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Lazio

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Ellyes Skhiri 81-rated (FC Köln)

Ellyes Skhiri 81-rated (FC Köln) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM : Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) RM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Serie A TIM