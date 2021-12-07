How to complete TOTGS Galeno SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by completing just one squad.

EA Sports introduced an 86-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version of Wenderson Galeno from Braga to FIFA 22 today. You can get your hands on this item through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The players who stand out in the UCL, UEL, and UECL group stage will receive a permanent upgrade during this promotion. Galeno’s play during the UEL group stage, for example, granted him this upgraded version.

Galeno’s skills were generally upgraded when you compare this card to his 74-rated silver version. The major upgrades were focused on his Passing (+18), Shooting (+15), and Defending (+8).

If you wish to get this TOTGS Galeno version, you’ll have until Sunday, Dec. 14, to complete just one 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, a TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Brazil.

You’ll spend about 74,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 76,150 on Xbox, and 78,300 on PC if you buy all the cards needed for this SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the UEL TOTGS Wenderson Galeno SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: