How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are four squads to complete until next week and get different rewards.

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

You’ll have until next Wednesday, June 23, to complete the four squads: Belgium vs. Japan, Croatia vs. Denmark, Uruguay vs. Portugal, and Colombia vs. England. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to meet aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well ranging from a gold players pack to a small rare gold players pack.

The Belgium vs. Japan SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of two players from the same nation, and at least one player from both Belgium and Japan. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold player pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Belgium vs. Japan 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of two players from the same nation, and at least one player from both Belgium and Japan. Small prime gold player pack Croatia vs. Denmark 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, players from at least two different leagues, three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Croatia and Denmark. Jumbo premium gold pack Uruguay vs. Portugal 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of 5 different nationalities, and at least one player from both Uruguay and Portugal. Prime electrum players pack Colombia vs. England 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of five players from the same league, and at least one player from both Colombia and England. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 33,000 to 43,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Belgium v Japan

GK: Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Stefan Posch 75-rated (TSG)

Stefan Posch 75-rated (TSG) CB: Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: Dominique Heintz 75-rated (Freiburg)

Dominique Heintz 75-rated (Freiburg) LWB: Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RWB: Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco)

Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco) CM: Takuya Matsuura 62-rated (Yokohama FC)

Takuya Matsuura 62-rated (Yokohama FC) CM: Marco Dulca 58-rated (Chindia)

Marco Dulca 58-rated (Chindia) CM: Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (Freiburg)

Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (Freiburg) ST: Valmir Berisha 63-rated (Chindia)

Valmir Berisha 63-rated (Chindia) ST: Daniel Popa 62-rated (Chindia)

Croatia vs Denmark

GK: Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ) LB: Owen Wijndal 77-rated (AZ)

Owen Wijndal 77-rated (AZ) CB: Karim Rekik 75-rated (Sevilla)

Karim Rekik 75-rated (Sevilla) CB: Wesley Hoedt 75-rated (Lazio)

Wesley Hoedt 75-rated (Lazio) RB: Pione Sisto 75-rated (Midtjylland)

Pione Sisto 75-rated (Midtjylland) LM: Ryan Babel 77-rated (Galatasaray)

Ryan Babel 77-rated (Galatasaray) CM: Leroy Fer 76-rated (Feyenoord)

Leroy Fer 76-rated (Feyenoord) CM: Marco van Ginkel 75-rated (PSV)

Marco van Ginkel 75-rated (PSV) RM: Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ)

Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ) ST: Myron Boadu 75-rated (AZ)

Myron Boadu 75-rated (AZ) ST: Donyell Malen 78-rated (PSV)

Uruguay vs Portugal

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres)

Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres) CB: André Magalhães Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Magalhães Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CB: Luís Carlos Neto 75-rated (Sporting CP)

Luís Carlos Neto 75-rated (Sporting CP) LM: Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres)

Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres) CM: Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe)

Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe) CM: Marco van Ginkel 75-rated (PSV)

Marco van Ginkel 75-rated (PSV) RM: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) LW: Roberto Alvarado 76-rated (Cruz Azul)

Roberto Alvarado 76-rated (Cruz Azul) RW: Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ)

Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

Colombia vs England