EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

You’ll have until next Wednesday, June 30, to complete four squads as always: Costa Rica vs. Greece, France vs. Nigeria, Argentina vs. Switzerland, and Brazil vs. Chile. A new set of Marquee Matchups will then be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a premium rare gold players pack.

The Costa Rica vs. Greece SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least one player from both Costa Rica and Greece. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold player pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Costa Rica vs Greece 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least one player from both Costa Rica and Greece. Gold players pack France vs Nigeria 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three different leagues, five players from the same club, and at least one player from both Francea and Nigeria. Rare mixed players pack Argentina vs Switzerland 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of 5 different clubs, and at least one player from both Argentina and Switzerland. Prime electrum players pack Brazil vs Chile 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least one player from both Brazil and Chile. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 33,000 to 36,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, which isn’t much to get tradable cards through the packs, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Costa Rica vs. Greece

GK: Sven Ulreich 79-rated (Hambuerger)

Sven Ulreich 79-rated (Hambuerger) LB: Tim Leibold 76-rated (Hambuerger)

Tim Leibold 76-rated (Hambuerger) CB: Paul Jaeckel 67-rated (Greuther Fürth)

Paul Jaeckel 67-rated (Greuther Fürth) CB: Steve Breitkreuz 67-rated (Erzgebirge Aue)

Steve Breitkreuz 67-rated (Erzgebirge Aue) RB: Marnon Busch 71-rated (FC Heidenheim)

Marnon Busch 71-rated (FC Heidenheim) CDM: Aaron Hunt 73-rated (Hamburger)

Aaron Hunt 73-rated (Hamburger) CDM: Philipp Riese 70-rated (Erzgebirge Aue)

Philipp Riese 70-rated (Erzgebirge Aue) CAM: Konstantinos Fortounis 77-rated (Olympiacos)

Konstantinos Fortounis 77-rated (Olympiacos) CAM: Paul Seguin 71-rated (Greuther Fürth)

Paul Seguin 71-rated (Greuther Fürth) ST: Ishak Belfodil 77-rated (Hoffenheim)

Ishak Belfodil 77-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim)

France vs. Nigeria

GK: Vasilios Barkas 75-rated (Celtic)

Vasilios Barkas 75-rated (Celtic) CB: Shane Duffy 77-rated (Celtic)

Shane Duffy 77-rated (Celtic) CB: Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli)

Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli) CB: Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Napoli)

Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Napoli) LM: Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Celtic)

Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Celtic) CM: Scott Brown 75-rated (Celtic)

Scott Brown 75-rated (Celtic) CM: Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli)

Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli) RM: Dejan Kulusevski 77-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Dejan Kulusevski 77-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LF: Mohamed Elyounoussi 76-rated (Celtic)

Mohamed Elyounoussi 76-rated (Celtic) RF: Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Sampdoria)

Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Sampdoria) ST: Odsonne Edouard 75-rated (Celtic)

Argentina vs. Switzerland

GK: Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta)

Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta) LB: Philipp Max 79-rated (PSV)

Philipp Max 79-rated (PSV) CB: Nick Viergever 75-rated (PSV)

Nick Viergever 75-rated (PSV) CB: Marco Parolo 79-rated (Lazio)

Marco Parolo 79-rated (Lazio) RB: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) CDM: Yvon Mvogo 76-rated (PSV)

Yvon Mvogo 76-rated (PSV) CDM: Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) CAM: Javier Pastore 77-rated (Roma)

Javier Pastore 77-rated (Roma) ST: Federico Chiesa 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Brazil vs. Chile