How to complete the Süper Lig TOTS guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have nothing to lose from completing this cheap SBC.

Electronic Arts introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Tuesday, May 11 that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season (TOTS) player from the Süper Lig.

The Süper Lig TOTS cards include some usable options, like 91-rated Lucas Biglia from Fatih Karagümrük, 90-rated Davidson from Alanyaspor, and 88-rated Valentin Rosier from Beşiktaş. The Turkish soccer league doesn’t have the best players in the world, so most of its TOTS cards are basically fodder that you can use in an SBC of your preference down the line.

The Süper Lig TOTS guaranteed SBC comes at a cheap price that’s more than affordable. Remember, though, that it’ll give you an untradeable reward that you can’t sell on the market for FUT coins.

If you choose to complete the Süper Lig TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 45 chemistry. Right now, this SBC costs 15,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 16,400 FUT coins on Xbox, and 17,300 FUT coins on PC. It’ll expire tomorrow at 12pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Süper Lig TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.