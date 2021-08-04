How to complete The Silver Beasts’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of four objectives called The Silver Beasts to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with an untradeable rare mega pack.

The Silver Beasts’ objectives will be available until Aug. 18 at 12pm CT and are fairly easy to complete. Some of them require you to score goals with silver cards, assist goals with silver cards, and win matches with 11 silver players in your starting squad. This is where all of the Silver Stars’ cards that EA has been giving out during the entire game cycle via weekly objectives come in handy.

Here’s every objective you have to complete to unlock the untradeable rare mega pack and all the rewards you’ll win for completing each of them.