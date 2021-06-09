How to complete the new 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade, 88+ TOTS Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released the 90+ Deluxe Team of the Season (TOTS) Upgrade and the 88+ TOTS Upgrade squad-building challenges (SBCs) again in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Both SBCs were added for the first time on Monday. EA may have released them again because the TOTS promo will officially end on Friday, June 11 and will be replaced by a new one called Festival of Football. Both of these new SBCs will expire on Friday at 12pm CT.

The 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade requires an 87-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS card in it. If you complete it, you’ll earn a TOTS player from the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue One, Serie A, or Bundesliga that’s at least 90-rated. The SBC costs around 215,000 FUT coins on console and 255,000 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a fair value, considering it’s one of the last opportunities to pack a great TOTS card.

The 88+ TOTS Upgrade, on the other hand, requires only an 85-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum and no TOTS card in it, which makes it fairly cheap—110,000 FUT coins for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and 134,000 FUT coins on PC. You will get an 88-rated overall or higher TOTS player from any of the leagues released during the promotion. You can still get a pretty good card from it, but it’s more likely you’ll pack a card that’s not that good compared to the first SBC.

The two SBCs are non-repeatable and both offer untradeable rewards, which means you can’t sell the cards in the FUT market for coins. If you want to complete the SBCs and guarantee more TOTS cards until the promo is over, here’s the cheapest solution to complete them right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

88+ TOTS Upgrade SBC