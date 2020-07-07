How to complete the 88+ guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You'll win five players with 88 overall rating or higher if you complete this SBC.

EA Sports added the 88+ guaranteed pack into the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.

This pack will reward players with five cards that have an 88 overall rating or higher. The 88+ guaranteed SBC will be online until Saturday, July 11. The SBC is non-repeatable and the rewards aren’t tradable, meaning that you can’t sell them in the FUT market to make profit.

If you’re lucky enough, you’ll pack at least one or two 90+ cards. FIFA players are already sharing their results in social media and some of them got great pulls out of this SBC such as FUT Birthday Eden Hazard 94-rated from Real Madrid, FUT Birthday Kylian Mbappé 94-rated from Paris-Saint Germain, and the 93-rated version of Neymar from Paris-Saint Germain.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first must be an 82-rated one with 40 chemistry minimum. The second squad needs to be an 86-rated with 60 chemistry. The final solution requires you to turn in 11 players with five chemistry minimum. The 88+ guaranteed SBC costs around 220,000 FUT coins at the moment, if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 88+ guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

82-rated squad

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) RB: João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: Rafinha 81-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Rafinha 81-rated (Celta de Vigo) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Luiz Gustavo 81-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Luiz Gustavo 81-rated (Fenerbahçe) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82-rated (Roma) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

86-rated squad

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Marcos Alonso 86-rated (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso 86-rated (Chelsea) CB: Juan Jesus 82-rated (Roma)

Juan Jesus 82-rated (Roma) CB: Francesco Acerbi 85-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 85-rated (Lazio) RB: Alessio Romagnoli 86-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 86-rated (Milan) CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CM: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LW: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton) RW: Hirving Lozano 87-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 87-rated (Napoli) ST: Josip Iličić 90-rated (Atalanta)

Mixed squad