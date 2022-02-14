How to complete Talent Scout Leweling SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get his Future Stars version by turning in two squads.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Future Stars version of Jamie Leweling from Greyther Fürth to FIFA 22 on Feb. 11. You can get this item by completing the Talent Scout Winner squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Leweling’s first special card in the game but he’s the second player to be scouted by FIFA 22 agents. Completing this Talent Scout Winner SBC will grant you a Future Stars version of Leweling.

New Future Stars Player SBC

The devs were generous with this Future Stars version of Leweling. All of his skills received massive upgrades, especially his Shooting (+28), Passing (+25), Physical (+18), and Dribbling (+15), when you compare this card to his 68-rated gold version.

You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further boost Leweling’s Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+8), and Physical (+5). This will maximize his Finishing and Strength stats, leaving all of his skills at 83 and above, except for his 31-rated Defending.

Future Stars Leweling costs around 127,500 FUT coins on PlayStation,129,250 on Xbox, and 131,200 on PC. You’ll also receive a premium mixed players pack and a small prime mixed players pack by building both squads.

If you want to complete the Talent Scout Winner SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Germany and Bundesliga. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one German player. The second team needs to be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, and have at least one player from Bundesliga.

You have until Feb. 18 to get this Future Stars Jamie Leweling card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Germany

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) RM: 81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (Celta)

81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (Celta) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Bundesliga