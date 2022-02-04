How to complete Talent Scout Arthur Cabral SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Future Stars version of Arthur Cabral from Fiorentina to FIFA 22 today. You can get this item by completing the Talent Scout Winner squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Cabral’s second special card in the game if you consider his 81-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version. The Brazilian player is featured in this SBC after being found by the FIFA 22 scouts.

All of Cabral’s skills were greatly increased, including his Pace (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+13), Physical (+12), and Shooting (+11), when you compare this new card to his 76-rated gold version. The upgrade is considerable even when compared to his TOTW card.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further boost Cabral’s Pace (+9), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling (+1). This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Pace, Finishing, and Volleys. Cabral’s only low skill is his 39-rated Defending.

Future Stars Cabral costs around 177,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 183,800 on Xbox, and 186,250 on PC. You’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack by building both squads.

If you want to complete the Talent Scout Winner SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Brazil and Seria A TIM. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The second team needs to be an 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and have at least one player from Serie A.

You have until Feb. 11 to get this Futures Stars Arthur Cabral card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Brazil

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Jules Koundé (Sevilla)

83-rated Jules Koundé (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 85-rated Koke Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Koke Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 85-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla)

85-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)

Serie A TIM