How to complete Summer Heat Vidal SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Arturo Vidal from Barcelona to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is Vidal’s third and highest-rated special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Both of his previous special cards, the FUTMAS 86-rated and Flashback 90-rated versions, were popular choices by the time EA released them. Since he hasn’t earned a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card, this Summer Heat version may be popular too. You can complete Summer Heat Vidal SBC until July 25.

EA has boosted all of Vidal’s stats, including Pace (+6), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+5), and Passing (+5) when compared to Vidal’s 90-rated Flashback edition.

If you decide to play with Summer Heat Vidal, you may want to apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Pace, Agility, and Balance, or the shadow chemistry style if you want more Pace than anything else. EA also upgraded Vidal’s skill moves from three to four stars, so this Summer Heat version will be more versatile in terms of attacking than Vidal’s previous cards.

There aren’t many Chilean options to link with Summer Heat Vidal apart from TOTSSF José Pedro Fuenzalida 92-rated from Universidad Católica, but you had to complete his objectives in June to earn the card. You can still play with Summer Heat Vidal if you use some LaLiga cards around him, however.

To complete the Summer Heat Vidal SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 86-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one LaLiga player. This SBC costs around 300,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Vidal SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA 20.

Barcelona

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo) LB: Marcos Alonso 86-rated (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso 86-rated (Chelsea) CB: Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio) CB: Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino) RB: Nélson Semedo 82-rated (Barcelona)

Nélson Semedo 82-rated (Barcelona) CM: Dani Parejo 88-rated (Valencia)

Dani Parejo 88-rated (Valencia) CM: Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio) CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 87-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 87-rated (Lazio) LW: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) RW: Jonathan Ikoné 87-rated (Lille)

Jonathan Ikoné 87-rated (Lille) ST: Moussa Dembélé 87-rated (Lyon)

