How to complete Summer Heat Trézéguet SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Trézéguet from Aston Villa if they complete it.

This is the fifth SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Arthur Masuaku from West Ham United. These players will play against each other for the Premier League on Sunday, July 27, and whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05, Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, Darwin Machís from Granada, Danilo from Piemonte Calcio, and Jordan Lukaku from Lazio.

Villa needs the points in the worst of ways. Will West Ham and a possible 95 OVR PL LB stand in the way?



The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown SBCs are available now in #FUT20 until matchday.



Winning team's player item gets a +3 OVR (+1 to both if a draw). pic.twitter.com/qIJRLKnUwq — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 20, 2020

Although Summer Heat Trézéguet is a superb card, even without the additional boost he could receive, this version will be hard to link if you don’t rock a Premier League setup in your Ultimate Team since there aren’t many great Egyptian players besides Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

If you want to complete his SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player on it. The SBC costs around 125,000 FUT coins on any platform and will be available until Aston Villa face West Ham United on July 26.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Trézéguet SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.