How to complete Summer Heat Sarr SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Malang Sarr from OGC Nice today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card was inspired by Sarr’s 87-rated FUT Birthday edition, which was a popular option in April. The Summer Heat Sarr SBC will be available for seven days.

Summer Heat Sarr has everything a top defender needs: high Pace (87), Defending (91), Physical (94), and Passing (86). With the shadow chemistry style, it’s possible to almost maximize his Pace and Defending. That would make this card incredibly strong at this stage of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team where almost every team has attackers with maximum Pace.

94 PHY 💪#SummerHeat☀️🔥 Fan Favourite SBC Malang Sarr is here. #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/4bnhsGRB79 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 26, 2020

If you use a Ligue 1 or a lot of French players on your own Ultimate Team squad, this is an opportunity that you can’t pass over because Summer Heat Sarr SBC is a true bargain. You’ll spend around 130,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete this SBC if you build it from scratch.

There are some quality and cheap cards that you can use to link Summer Heat Sarr with your squad, such as Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Houssem Aouar from Lyon, TOTSSF Kenny Lala from Strasbourg, and TOTSSF Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille.

To achieve Summer Heat Sarr, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the Ligue 1, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Heat Sarr SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Gianlugi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianlugi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Faouzi Ghoulam 80-rated (Napoli)

Faouzi Ghoulam 80-rated (Napoli) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: Adrien Rabiot 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Adrien Rabiot 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli) RM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 83-rated (Napoli)

Ligue 1