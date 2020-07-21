How to complete Summer Heat Pulisic SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This version of Pulisic is hands down one of the best wingers in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is Pulisic’s first special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. It’ll be available until July 28. EA has massively boosted all of Pulisic’s stats, including Shooting (+23), Passing (+22), Physical (+18), Dribbling (+15), and Pace (+6) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.

Although his stats are nearly perfect for an attacker, you can still boost his Shooting and Composure with the sniper chemistry style. If you want Summer Heat Pulisic to be a bit stronger, you can also try the marksman chemistry style.

If you to complete the Summer Heat Pulisic SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea. This SBC costs around 110,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

