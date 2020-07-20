How to complete Summer Heat Pogba SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 95-rated version of Paul Pogba from Manchester United on Saturday, July 18. It’s available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is Pogba’s second special card released this year, but he wasn’t included in the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo. This Summer Heat SBC will be available for the rest of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle, which means you can slowly craft cards toward it.

Although Summer Heat Pogba doesn’t have a five-star weak foot like its FUT Birthday version, EA considerably boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+6), Defending (+7), Shooting (+5), and Passing (+4) when compared to Pogba’s 92-rated FUT Birthday edition.

Summer Heat Pogba is great but he still lacks some key stats, such as Acceleration (77), Agility (83), and Balance (73). You can fix his Acceleration and sharpen up his Defending with the shadow chemistry style or use the engine style for a small boost in Acceleration, Agility, and Balance. It depends on how you want to use Summer Heat Pogba.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 250,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a high-tier card. You’ll also have no trouble linking Summer Heat Pogba since he plays in the Premier League and is from France, a league and nation that have some of the best cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

You can link Summer Heat Pogba with other cheap options, such as TOTSSF Marcus Rashford 94-rated from Manchester United, TOTSSF Nabil Fekir 96-rated from Real Bétis, TOTSSF Riyad Mahrez 95-rated from Manchester City, and TOTSSF Houssem Aouar 94-rated from Lyon.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Pogba SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first must be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Manchester United player. The second solution requires an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Pogba SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester United

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Eric Bailly 80-rated (Manchester United)

Eric Bailly 80-rated (Manchester United) CB: Niklas Stark 79-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Niklas Stark 79-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Sven Bender 80-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 80-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Daniel Caligiuri 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Daniel Caligiuri 79-rated (Schalke 04) CDM: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax)

Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax) LM: Steven Bergwijn 86-rated (PSV)

Steven Bergwijn 86-rated (PSV) RM: Steven Berghuis 86-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 86-rated (Feyenoord) CAM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) ST: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

Premier League