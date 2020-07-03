How to complete Summer Heat Mbabu objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This new version of Mbabu has everything it needs to become popular among players.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg. He was added alongside the Summer Heat Ribéry SBC and the Summer Heat Pope objectives. The Summer Heat Mbabu’s objectives will be available until July 10.

This is the best card that Mbabu has received during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. His base gold 77-rated version was a popular option when the game launched. But many players have since used the Uefa Europa League (UEL) live edition, which was 86-rated.

Summer Heat Mbabu has everything you want in a defender, such as pace, agility, and defending skills. His defending stats aren’t top-notch, but you can fix that with the sentinel chemistry style.

Mbabu is from Switzerland, which doesn’t offer quality links at this stage of FUT. But you can link him with Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards from the Bundesliga.

Image via EA Sports

To earn Summer Heat Mbabu, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes Summer Heat Mbabu easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Mbabu.