How to complete Summer Heat Masuaku SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can complete and use Summer Heat Masuaku if you have a Premier League squad in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Arthur Masuaku from West Ham United.

This is the fifth SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Trézéguet from West Aston Villa. These players will play against each other for the Premier League on Sunday, July 27, and whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05, Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, Darwin Machís from Granada, Danilo from Piemonte Calcio, and Jordan Lukaku from Lazio.

Villa needs the points in the worst of ways. Will West Ham and a possible 95 OVR PL LB stand in the way?



The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown SBCs are available now in #FUT20 until matchday.



Winning team's player item gets a +3 OVR (+1 to both if a draw). pic.twitter.com/qIJRLKnUwq — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 20, 2020

Aside from the showdown, Summer Heat Masuaku is a great card on his own and one of the best cheap options in the Premier League pool. This SBC, however, is only worth it if you use a bunch of Premier League players on your Ultimate Team squad since there aren’t any other quality Democratic Republic of the Congo players at this stage of the game cycle.

If you want to complete his SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player on it. The SBC costs around 60,000 FUT coins on any platform and will be available until Masuaku and Trézéguet face each other on July 26.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Masuaku SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.