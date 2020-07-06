How to complete Summer Heat Machís SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Summer Heat Machís is an amazing card, but it's hard to find links outside of LaLiga.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Darwin Machís from Granada.

This is the third SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid. These players will play against each other for the LaLiga on July 13. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing last month with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, and Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05.

The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here! 👊@GranadaCdeF_en’s Darwin Machís 🇻🇪

v.@realmadriden’s Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷



Winner gets +3 OVR boost (+1 to both should the match end a draw) #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/OobdV1H2bA — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 6, 2020

Apart from the challenge, Summer Heat Machís is a well-rounded card. He has strong Pace, Dribbling, and Physical but still needs some work on Shooting and Passing. You can boost these stats with the deadeye chemistry style. Summer Heat Machís has everything you need, but you’ll have to use a lot of LaLiga cards around him to link since there aren’t many great Venezuelan options.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Machís SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. One is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one LaLiga player. The second squad must be an 83-rated one with 80 chemistry minimum. The third solution requires only 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on any platform right now if you build it from scratch. It’ll be online until July 12, one day before Granada faces Real Madrid. Summer Heat Machís is considerably cheaper than Summer Heat Vinícius Júnior due to his nationality, which is harder to link.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Machís SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

LaLiga

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle)

Marcos Alonso 86-rated (Chelsea) CB: Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Nemanja Matić 81-rated (Manchester United) RB: Pablo Fornals 81-rated (West Ham)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CDM: James Milner 81-rated (Liverpool)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Jesús Navas 82-rated (Sevilla)

Juan Mata 84-rated (Manchester United) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

83-rated squad

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) RB: Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Andrea Belotti 82-rated (Torino) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Mixed squad