How to complete Summer Heat Fabinho SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Fabinho from Liverpool if they complete it.

This is the second SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Phil Foden from Manchester City. These players will play against each other for the Premier League on Thursday, July 2. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing last week with the Summer Heat Diaby and Boëtius SBC.

The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here ‼️



Squad Building Challenges in #FUT20 for @LFC's Fabinho and @ManCity's Phil Foden are now live until Matchday.



The winning team's player item will get a +3 OVR boost (+1 to both in the event of a draw) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uVZQj5wdlk — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 29, 2020

Even without the potential showdown boost, Summer Heat Fabinho is a great card. The +3 overall boost would be good for his Pace, Agility, Balance, and Sprint Speed, though. If Liverpool doesn’t beat Manchester City, you can fix those stats with the engine chemistry style, or the shadow style if you want more Pace.

His SBC costs around 130,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch. You can use Summer Heat Fabinho if you have a Premier League or Brazilian cards on your Ultimate Team. He’ll get a strong link with quality cards such as any version of Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Jordan Henderson from Liverpool, and TOTSSF or Team of the Year (TOTY) Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

If you to complete Summer Heat Fabinho SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 83-rated squad with 75 minimum chemistry and at least one player from Manchester City or Liverpool. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Brazilian, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Fabinho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bitter rivalry

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham) LB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal) CB: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal) RB: Nabil Keita 82-rated (Liverpool)

Nabil Keita 82-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Santi Cazorla 82-rated (Villarreal)

Santi Cazorla 82-rated (Villarreal) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Ousmane Dembélé 84-rated (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembélé 84-rated (Barcelona) ST: Willian José 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Brazil