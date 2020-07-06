How to complete Summer Heat Dembélé SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 93-rated version of Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona on Saturday, July 4. It’s available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is Dembelé’s second special card released this year and by far the most complete. This Summer Heat SBC will be available for the rest of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle, which means you can slowly craft cards toward it.

Summer Heat Dembélé is a card that perfectly fits the current FUT meta since he’s fast and agile. EA has boosted all of the stats that Dembélé’s 84-rated base gold card lacked—Shooting (+13), Physical (+14), and Passing (+11). Although his Shooting (91) isn’t superb at this stage of the game, you can easily fix it with an appropriate chemistry style, such as deadeye, marksman, sniper, or finisher, depending on what areas you want to receive more boosts.

Although this SBC is expensive, approximately 900,000 FUT coins, it may be worth it due to Summer Heat Dembélé’s incredible stats. The 23-year-old French player also has five-star skill moves and weak foot, which will certainly help you score and create a lot of goals.

EA has changed Dembélé’s position, too. He’s originally a right winger, but his Summer Heat edition transforms him into a center midfielder attacker (CAM). You can transform him into a center forward (CF) with the card CAM -> CF if you want to play him up front.

There are plenty of quality players to use around Summer Heat Dembélé to get weak or strong links. Here are some cheaper options since you’ll be spending a reasonable amount of coins to complete Summer Heat Dembélé: Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Nabil Fekir 96-rated from Real Bétis, TOTSSF Antoine Griezmann 96-rated from Barcelona, TOTSSF Toni Kroos 96-rated from Real Madrid, and TOTSSF Hassem Aouar 94-rated from Lyon.

Summer Heat Dembélé SBC requires you to turn in five different squads. The first one is an 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona. The second squad must be an 85-rated one with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. The third solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one LaLiga player, and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it. The fourth squad needs to be 88-rated with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or TOTW card in it. The final solution requires another 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Dembélé SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Barcelona

GK: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) LB: Rúben Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Rúben Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo) CB: Stefan Savić 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Stefan Savić 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RB: José Giménez 86-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 86-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona)

Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona) CM: Nabil Fekir 84-rated (Real Bétis)

Nabil Fekir 84-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Arthur 84-rated (Barcelona)

Arthur 84-rated (Barcelona) LW: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) RW: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Luuk de Jong 82-rated (Sevilla)

France

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Nico Schulz 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schulz 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Corentin Tolisso 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Corentin Tolisso 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) LM: Raphael Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphael Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Maximilian Eggestein 86-rated (Werder Bremen)

Maximilian Eggestein 86-rated (Werder Bremen) ST: Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

LaLiga

GK: Rúben Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Rúben Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo) LB: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) CB: Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal)

Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal) RB: Gerard Moreno 87-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 87-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Dani Parejo 88-rated (Valencia)

Dani Parejo 88-rated (Valencia) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Thiago 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thiago 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli) RM: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Edin Džeko 86-rated (Roma)

Top performer

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Alex Telles 87-rated (Porto)

Alex Telles 87-rated (Porto) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) LM: David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City) RM: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CAM: Christian Eriksen 89-rated (Tottenham)

Christian Eriksen 89-rated (Tottenham) ST: Harry Kane 92-rated (Tottenham)

Harry Kane 92-rated (Tottenham) ST: Josip Iličić 92-rated (Atalanta)

88-rated squad