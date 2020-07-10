How to complete Summer Heat Coman objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is by far the best special card the winger has received during the entire FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle since he doesn’t have a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) version. EA has massively boosted Coman’s Shooting (+16), Physical (+19), Passing (+13), and Dribbling (+9) stats when compared to his 84-rated base gold version.

But EA didn’t boost Coman’s skill moves (four stars) or weak foot (three stars), so Summer Heat Coman won’t be as effective at scoring goals. Aside from that, though, this is a top card, especially because it’s coins-free.

Image via EA Sports

Summer Heat Comans’s objectives will expire on July 17. You’ll earn the card after you complete all four objectives required in Division Rivals matches.

Here are the four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Coman.