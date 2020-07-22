How to complete Summer Heat Callejón SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of José Callejón from Napoli if they complete it.

This is the sixth SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Alexis Sánchez from Internazionale. These players will play against each other for the Serie A on Tuesday, July 28 and whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.

EA did the same thing with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05, Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, Darwin Machís from Granada, Danilo from Piemonte Calcio, Jordan Lukaku from Lazio, Trézéguet from Aston Villa, and Arthur Masuaku from West Ham United.

Summer Heat Callejón is a great option even if he doesn’t receive the additional boost. You can easily link him with either Serie A players or Spanish cards, too.

If you want to complete his SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Napoli player on it. The SBC costs around 110,000 FUT coins on any platform and will be available until Napoli face Internazionale on July 28.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Callejón SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.