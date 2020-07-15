How to complete Summer Heat Belotti SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Andrea Belotti from Torino to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.

Belotti was introduced alongside another Torino card, a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Simone Verdi. EA is calling them a “dynamic duo,” but you can complete both SBCs until July 22. The company released a similar pair of SBCs last week with Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

This is by far Belotti’s highest-rated card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. This 93-rated edition was considerably boosted by EA when you compare it to his 89-rated Season reward card. Summer Heat Belotti has more Pace (+5), Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+4), and Passing (+6), which makes him one of the best Italian players in the game.

You can boost his stats even more with the engine chemistry style, which will almost maximize Belotti’s Pace, Dribbling, and Passing stats. Although the Italian has only three-star skill moves, he compensates for that with his five-star weak foot.

✌️ more #SummerHeat☀️🔥 SBCs

✅ Perfect chemistry to help with squad building



A pair of Torino Dynamic Duo SBCs are available now in #FUT20 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/1aNw121lUv — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 15, 2020

There are plenty of quality players that you can use to link Summer Heat Belotti apart from Summer Heat Verdi. Here are some cheap players that you can buy for your club: Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Luis Alberto from Lazio, TOTSSF Ciro Immobile 96-rated from Lazio, and TOTSSF Alejandro Gómez 96-rated from Atalanta.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Belotti SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first is an 83-rated with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Italy. The second solution requires an 85-rated with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Serie A player. This SBC costs around 200,000 FUT coins at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Belotti SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Strong links

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)

Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Rodrigo Moreno 83-rated (Valencia)

Rodrigo Moreno 83-rated (Valencia) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) RM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia) ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Serie A