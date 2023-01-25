How to complete Storm’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

He was upgraded but his overall rating didn't change.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get a 74-rated Inform version of Nikola Storm from KV Mechelen by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

🟠 New Silver Stars Player

🇧🇪 74 Nikola Stormhttps://t.co/dNQJhfpSCO pic.twitter.com/pOEkxFCMXS — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) January 25, 2023

It might seem strange that Storm’s overall rating didn’t change from his silver version to this Inform card, but the devs increased his Physicality (+11), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+8), Pace (+7), and Defending (+5) regardless.

All of Storm’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge, as usual. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Once you get the card, you can apply the hunter chemistry style to improve his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6) when you use this card on your team.

This Silver Stars set of objectives will expire after Feb. 1, so you have one week to complete everything. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Nikola Storm in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: