How to complete Squad Foundations Banza SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Squad Foundations version of Simon Banza from Famalicão to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Banza’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Squad Foundations items help players strengthen their teams by filling in key positional gaps across different leagues. He’s a part of the second batch of Squad Foundations items.

EA massively upgraded all of Banza’s skills, such as his Physical (+14), Dribbling (+14), and Defending (+10), but especially his Passing (+24), Pace (+19), and Shooting (+17), when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version.

He still has four-star skill moves and weak foot, however. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Dribbling (+6), Pace (+5), and Passing (+5). This will take his meta-gaming skills to another level.

This SBC costs around 69,800 FUT coins on PlayStation, 78,200 on Xbox, and 76,600 on PC. If you want to complete Squad Foundations Banza, you’ll have almost two months, until Jan. 20, to build two squads: Liga Portugal and Top Form.

The first solution asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. Players who complete the Liga Portugal squad will receive a small prime electrum players pack. The second one needs to be an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The Top Form will grant players a jumbo gold pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Squad Foundations Banza SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liga Portugal

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Sebastián Coates 83-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 83-rated (Sporting CP) CDM: Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Thorgan Hazard 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Lars Stindl 82-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Lars Stindl 82-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: TOTW Jonas Hofmann 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

TOTW Jonas Hofmann 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Top Form