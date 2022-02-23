How to complete Silver Stars Zedadka’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Akim Zedadka from Clermont today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday. In Zedadka’s case, he already had a 73-rated silver version.

EA increased Zadadka’s Physical (+10), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Passing (+6), and Shooting (+6). The upgrade didn’t change much of the gameplay of this card, only generally upgraded his skills to make it stronger than his silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Zedadka’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Zedadka’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, March 2. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Akim Zedadka: