How to complete Silver Stars Wittek’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are only three simple tasks to complete and get this card.

EA Sports added a new set of objectives today for a 74-rated Silver Stars version of Maximilian Wittek from Vitesse in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Silver Stars objectives give players the opportunity to get upgraded versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re released every week on Wednesday.

This is Wittek’s first special card in this edition of FIFA. The devs generally upgraded all of his skills but only raised his rating by one point. They increased his Defending (+9), Physical (+8), Pace (+8), Passing (+7), and Shooting (+6) when compared to his original 73-rated silver card.

Wittek’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Wittek’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Dec. 15. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Maximilian Wittek: