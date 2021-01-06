How to complete Silver Stars Romarinho objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are just three objectives to complete.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Romarinho from Al-lttihad. EA released several Silver Star cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team last year, including names like Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, and Junior Sambia from Montpellier.

Okay 👀



This week's Silver Stars Objective Player is now unlockable in #FUT#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/4GDu5oV98J — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 6, 2021

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Romarinho’s objectives will be available until Jan. 13.

Silver Stars Romarinho has a 74 rating and this is his first special card. EA has greatly increased all of Romarinho’s stats, including Shooting (+10), Physical (+8), and Passing (+7) when compared to his original 74-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Romarinho’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Romarinho.