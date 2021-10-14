How to complete Silver Stars Olsen’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ulitmate Team

You have until Oct. 20 to complete three objectives and get this card.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Oct. 13.

It’s a 74-rated version of Andreas Skov Olsen from Bologna. This is the second Silver Star card released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and there are many more to come throughout the year, as was the case in the last edition of the game.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Olsen’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Oct. 20.

This is Olsen‘s first special card and he had all of his stats greatly increased, including Shooting (+10), Pace (+9), Passing (+8), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+7), and Defending (+7), when compared to his original 72-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 21, Olsen’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Andreas Skov Olsen: