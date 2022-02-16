How to complete Silver Stars Hrgota’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this card.

EA introduced a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Branimir Hrgota from Ajax to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday. Hrgota originally had a 73-rated silver version.

New Future Stars Swap Tokens (28/30)

🇯🇵 Taiyo Nishino (Silver Stars Objective)

🇧🇾 Jan Shcherbakovski (Matheus Nunes Academy Obj)



Full Trackerhttps://t.co/8Gl3QKVy3c pic.twitter.com/EcJXo36R3A — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) February 16, 2022

EA generally increased his Pace (+8), Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+7), and Defending (+6) when compared to his silver card. Hrgota’s highest-rated skills are his 81-rated Pace and 81-rated Dribbling, while his lowest is his 33-rated Defending.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Hrgota’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Hrgota’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Feb. 23. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Branimir Hrgota: