How to complete Silver Stars Dennis’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Same overall rating, but with better skills.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars objective player card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re released every week on Wednesday.

This is Dennis’ first special card and he had almost all of his stats generally increased, including Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), Physical (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Defending (+6), when compared to his original 74-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 21, Dennis’ objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Dennis’ objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Dec. 1. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Emmanuel Dennis: