How to complete Silver Stars Cyprien SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by turning in just one squad.

EA released a 74-rated Silver Stars version of Wylan Cyprien from Nantes today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Stars cards upgrade players who originally had a silver version and are normally added on Wednesdays. EA is launching a series of new 74-rated Silver Stars cards, though, as a surprise promotion.

EA increased Cyprien’s Shooting (+11), Physical (+10), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+9), Pace (+8), and Defending (+8) when compared to his original 73-rated silver version. All of his skills are already high and balanced.

You can further boost Cyprien’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) by applying the shadow chemistry style. That will elevate his meta-gaming skills, leaving his Pace and Defending at 90 and 89, respectively. His four-star skill moves and three-star weak foot are also great for this card.

If you want to get Cyprien’s Silver Stars version, you’ll need to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry and at least one French player. You’ll spend around 24,900 to 36,050 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Star Wylan Cyprien SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.