How to complete Silver Stars Clauss’ objectives FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until March 3 to get this card.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Jonathan Clauss from RC Lens. The last Silver Stars card EA released was a 74-rated Sonny Kittel from Hamburger SV. Last year, players like Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, and Junior Sambia from Montpellier received Silver Stars versions.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Clauss’ objectives will be available until March 3.

Silver Stars Clauss has a 74 rating and this is his first special card. EA has upgraded all of Clauss’ stats, including Passing (+10), Defending (+10), Pace (+7), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+6) when compared to his original 72-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Clauss’ objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Clauss.