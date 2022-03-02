How to complete Silver Star Welbeck SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A 74-rated Silver Stars version of Danny Welbeck from Brighton is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Stars cards offer upgrades for players who originally had a silver version. They’re usually dropped on Wednesdays but EA is releasing a series of new 74-rated Silver Star cards throughout the week and Welbeck was featured on March 1.

EA increased Welbeck’s Physical (+16), Pace (+16), Shooting (+13), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+10), and Defending (+6) when compared to his original 73-rated silver version. This card can be a great option to get as fodder.

He compensates his low skills with four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can also further boost his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) by applying the engine chemistry style. That will generally increase his quality.

If you want to get Welbeck’s Silver Stars version, you just have to turn in an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry and at least one English player. You’ll spend around 12,500 to 16,650 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. You have until March 8 to get this card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Stars Harisson Welbeck SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.