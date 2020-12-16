How to complete Silver Star Wamangituka objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until Dec. 23 to get this card.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Silas Wamangituka from VfB Stuttgar. He’s the nineth player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team following Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, Junior Sambia from Montpellier, Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg, Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, and others.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Wamangituka’s objectives will be available for a week until Dec. 23.

Silver Stars Wamangituka has a 74 rating and is his first special card. EA mostly upgraded Wamangituka’s Shooting (+13), Passing (+11), and Dribbling (+10) stats when compared to his original 70-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Wamangituka’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Wamangituka.