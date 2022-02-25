How to complete Silver Star Reinier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 74-rated Silver Stars version of Reinier Jesus from Borussia Dortmund today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Star cards upgrade players who originally had a silver version and are normally added on Wednesdays. EA launched a series of new Silver Star cards today, however as a surprise promotion―and Reinier is one of them.

EA increased Reinier’s Shooting (+17), Pace (+13), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+12), Passing (+10), and Defending (+10) when compared to his original 71-rated silver version. He has great skills considering his overall rating.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further boost Reinier’s Shooting (+7) and Pace (+6). That will power up his meta-gaming skills, leaving only his Defending with a low 53 rating. His four-star skill moves and weak foot are also great for this card.

If you want to get Reinier’s Silver Star version, you’ll need to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry and at least one Brazilian player. You’ll spend from around 23,150 to 29,950 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Star Reinier Jesus SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.