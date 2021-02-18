How to complete Silver Star Reach objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are just three objectives to complete.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Adam Reach from Sheffield Wednesday. EA released several Silver Star cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team last year, including names like Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, and Junior Sambia from Montpellier.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Reach’s objectives will be available until Feb. 24.

This is Reach’s first special card. EA has increased all of his stats, including Defending (+10), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+7), and Physical (+7) when compared to his original 72-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Reach’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Reach.