How to complete Silver Star Larsson’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You still have two days to complete the Silver Stars Sam Larsson objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team that were added on Wednesday, May 26 along with the last Team of the Week (TOTW) squad.

The concept of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Silver Stars consists of releasing upgraded versions of silver cards in the game mode. EA boosted all of the stats of Larsson, a player on Dalian Pro from the CSL, China’s elite soccer division, in this 74-rated card, including Passing (+14), Pace (+13), Shooting (+13), Physical (+12), and Dribbling (+11), when compared to the left winger’s original 73-rated silver version. Silver Stars Larsson becomes an 89-rated CAM or LW when you apply the hunter chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Larsson’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example. The objectives will be available until Wednesday, June 2 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Larsson.