How to complete Silver Star Elanga SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 74-rated Silver Star version of Anthony Elanga from Manchester United on Feb. 26 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Star cards upgrade players who originally had a silver version and are normally added on Wednesdays. EA is launching a series of new 74-rated Silver Star cards along the week, and as a surprise promotion, Elanga is one of them.

EA increased Elanga’s Shooting (+22), Physical (+19), Dribbling (+17), Passing (+16), Pace (+14), and Defending (+6) when compared to his original 65-rated silver version. He has high-rated Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting, which are essential for his left-midfielder position.

You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further boost Elanga’s Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+5). That will power up his meta-gaming skills, leaving only his Defending with a low 35 rating. His four-star skill moves and weak foot are also great for this card.

If you want to get Elanga’s Silver Star version, you’ll need to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry and at least one player from the Premier League. You’ll spend from around 24,850 to 32,500 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Star Anthony Elanga SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.