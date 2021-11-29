How to complete Signature Signings Baku’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can complete the objectives in Squad Battles or Rivals mode.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Signature Signings version of Ridle Baku from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Nov. 26.

This is Baku’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s part of the Black Friday promotion Signature Signings, which grants permanent player items upgrades to celebrate the most successful transfers and their debut season on their current club.

All of Baku’s skills received a general upgrade, including his Defending (+8), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+6), Pace (+6), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+5). If you apply the anchor chemistry style, it will further increase several of his skills, especially his Defending (+7) and Physical (+7).

All of Signature Signings Baku’s objectives can be completed in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on what you prefer. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Friday, Dec. 3 at 12pm CT to complete all objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Signature Signings Ridle Baku.