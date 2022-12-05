How to complete Showdown Ziyech SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA players can now get an 86-rated Showdown version of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card was added on Dec. 3 through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs give fans a chance to get their hands on two players who are set to play against one another on the real-life pitch. Ziyech will represent Morocco on Dec. 6 against Ferrán Torres from Spain in the World Cup. The player from the team that comes out on top of that game will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

EA generally updated all of Ziyech’s skills compared to his 83-rated gold version, including his Pace (+8), Shooting (+6), Defending (+3), Physical, Passing (+2), and Dribbling (+2). You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+5).

This Showdown SBC requires two different squads. The Top Form solutions must be an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, while the Premier League one asks for an 84-rated team that has at least two cards with an overall rating of 86 points minimum and one player from the Premier League.

You’ll spend around 61,650 FUT coins on consoles and 61,750 FUT coins on PC to build both squads from scratch. But building both will also reward you with a gold pack and a premium gold pack on top of the Showdown Ziyech card.

You can get this card until the World Cup match is over on Dec. 6. Here are the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Hakim Ziyech Showdown SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Showdown Hakim Ziyech SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) LB: 84-rated TOTW Martin Terriers (Rennes)

84-rated TOTW Martin Terriers (Rennes) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 78-rated Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)

78-rated Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) RM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

Premier League