The Lazio player Mattia Zaccagni received an 87-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer the chance to unlock two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Zaccagni will face Elmas during the Napoli vs. Latium match this Friday. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this already-boosted FIFA card.

Zaccagni has high skill ratings, such as a 91-rated Dribbling and a 90-rated Pace. You’ll notice that EA made a general increase to his Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), Physical (+9), Defending (+8), Pace (+8), and Dribbling (+8).

Players will have to turn in two different squads to complete this Showdown SBC. The Italy segment asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one Italian player. while the Seria A squad must be an 84-rated team that has no less than one player from Serie A.

If you build them from scratch, those segments can cost around 75,450 FUT coins on consoles and 77,750 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also receive a gold pack and a prime electrum players pack for completing both segments.

This Showdown SBCs have a smaller window of time for players to complete the squads than the usual one-week ones. You’ll have three days to get this version of Zaccagni, until March 3, the day of the real-life match.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Showdown Mattia Zaccagni SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Zaccagni SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Italy

GK: 81-rated Norberto Murara Neto (AFC Bournemouth)

81-rated Norberto Murara Neto (AFC Bournemouth) LB: 81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli)

81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli) CB: 82-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan)

82-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta)

81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta) CM: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)

82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma) CM: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) LW: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) RW: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 80-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

Serie A